Immigration move on target

Work continues apace to have the Immigration Department relocated to the Barbados Tourism Investment Inc (BTI) car park on Princess Alice Highway in Bridgetown in June.

The ground floor of the multimillion-dollar car park is to be transformed into office spaces, while the rest of it would remain as is. The Immigration Department is expected to occupy the entire bottom level and part of the first floor.

BTI’s Chief Executive Officer Stuart Layne confirmed that workmen moved into the facility earlier this month and began transformation work there.

Addressing the start of a one-week customer service training workshop for immigration officers at the offices of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) on Monday, Acting Permanent Secretary in the division of Defence and Security Timothy Maynard admitted that the employees had been working “under challenging physical conditions”.

“I could not let the opportunity slip to commend and thank the hardworking, skilled and talented men and women of the Immigration Department. They have been toiling under some challenging physical conditions for some time. Fortunately, that will change in a few months’ time when they move to a new headquarters at Princess Alice Highway,” Maynard said.

Minister with responsibility for immigration Senator Darcy Boyce announced last November that the department would move to the new location by June this year.

He said then the current home at Careenage House on Wharf Road in Bridgetown was in dire need of repair, but the workers would first have to move before renovations could begin.

“I will hold each one accountable to make sure that come June, 2017 the Immigration Department can move into a brand new accommodation,” Boyce said during the November, 2016 citizen induction ceremony for 110 immigrants at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.