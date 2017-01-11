Guyanese jailed for assaulting women

A Guyanese national will spend three months behind bars for assaulting his former girlfriend and another woman.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick imposed the sentence on Kelvin James Weekes, who lived at Lot 10 Hallets Tenantry, Brighton, Black Rock, St Michael, after he informed the court that he was unable to compensate the complaints.

Weekes was charged with assaulting former girlfriend Natasha Corbin, as well as assaulting Catherine Smith, occasioning her actual bodily harm. Both incidents took place on December 27.

Today, both Corbin and Smith appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

“I was assisting her [Corbin] in getting some of her things [and an argument started]. I told him things don’t happen like that . . . cause a small argument can lead to a big argument and his head does get hot,” explained Smith who received a laceration during the incident.

Asked by Magistrate Fredrick whether he could compensate Smith for her injuries, Weekes replied: “Me don’t have no money, Sir.”

“And Corbin?” the magistrate asked.

“I ain’t do she nothing. I just touch she,” Weekes replied.

The magistrate then sentenced Weekes to three months in prison on each count, to run concurrently.

The Immigration Department will also be notified about his sentence and release date.