Gale prepares to exit Chamber

After seven years at the helm of the Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), executive director Lisa Gale is calling it a day.

The experienced economist, tutor and trade policy advisor took up the post in January 2010, becoming the first female to hold the position in the 191-year-old institution.

Gale, 39, who officially demits office on March 31, 2017, plans to pursue entrepreneurship.

She described her experience with the Chamber as “extremely rewarding”, saying she had learnt a great deal during her tenure.

Gale served on various private sector, non-governmental and state boards, including as country chairperson for the Inter-American Development Bank’s Civil Society Advisory Council. She also chaired two key BCCI committees, namely the Trade and Economic Policy Committee and the Business Facilitation Committee.

She has been lauded for fostering key stakeholder relationships, including with the University of the West Indies, the Charlottetown Chamber of Commerce and the Florida-based Barbados American Chamber of Commerce. She has also been credited by the BCCI for raising the visibility of the private sector grouping and with facilitating a better understanding of policy issues, as well as promoting greater communication among members and ensuring that private sector issues were properly articulated.

Under her watch, the BCCI witnessed increased membership, swifter resolution of issues raised, heightened policy awareness and a more consistent and attractive events calendar, the BCCI said in a statement today in which President Eddy Abed thanked Gale for her leadership and stewardship of the organization.

Prior to serving as executive director of the BCCI, Gale served as a senior economist with the Foreign Trade Division in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.