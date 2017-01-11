Five things about Shannon

As Miss Universe Barbados, Shannon Harris, heads to Manila in her quest to become the next Miss Universe, we sought to get to know her a bit better.

Here are five things you probably didn’t know about her.

1. Everyone thinks I’m perfect, I’m not! My toes are my flaws.

2. I’m a very balanced. I need something very salty and something very salty at all times.

3. I love sleep. I love to feel rested.

4. I’m a crazy cat lady. I love cats and I really want one, but I’m not allowed to get one right now.

5. My favorite food is coconut. I love anything coconut.