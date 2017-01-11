BREA appoints new executive director

Meshia Clarke, an international trade policy specialist, has been appointed Executive Director of the Barbados Renewable Energy Association (BREA), the non-governmental organisation has announced.

BREA’s President Aidan Rogers said: “Ms Clarke is a highly qualified, results-driven professional who we anticipate will play a critical role in our journey to develop the renewable energy sector.

“BREA is looking to build on its work over the past decade in areas such as policy, regulation, project management and public education. The Board is fortunate to have Meshia join us at this timely intersection of our development,” Rogers added.

Clarke has a fruitful track record of working in project management in the local services sector. A former Foundation school student, she holds the Master of Science Degree in International Trade Policy with distinction from the University of the West Indies (UWI) and an Associate degree in Arts from the Barbados Community College among her diverse academic qualifications. The BREA executive director is currently pursuing an academic qualification in project management.

Clarke has successfully led project development initiatives for several countries, including Jamaica, Dominica, Belize and Barbados and has also conducted academic work in the trade in services within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

She replaces former Minister responsible for Energy and Government Senator Clyde Griffith, who has led the development of what is the Caribbean’s lone energy association since inception in 2010. The former diplomat was chairman of the BREA-organized regional conference and trade exhibition on sustainable renewable energy last November.

Rogers lauded Griffith for, “taking the association through many years of troubled waters”, adding that his experience and knowledge would remain available to BREA as an adviser to the association.