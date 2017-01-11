Alleged ham thief denied bail

A man who has a “multiplicity of convictions” attached to his name will spend the next 28 days at HMP Dodds after he appeared in court for allegedly stealing a ham.

Anthony Rudolph Thorpe, 59, of Derricks, St James yesterday denied in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court that he stole the item, valued at $70.17, from Hanschell Inniss Limited last Saturday.

Prosecutor Sergeant Rudy Pilgrim objected to bail on the grounds that the unemployed man was currently on bail from two courts.

“[He has] a multiplicity of convictions, most of them under the Theft Act,” the prosecutor said, adding that having Thorpe on remand would be for “the protection of society and the accused” as well.

In his bail application, Thorpe explained to the magistrate that he was a “very sick man” and suffered with asthma and hypertension.

However, Frederick told him that he could not use the same excuse every time he came to court on similar allegations.

“I get accused wrongfully,” said Thorpe who will reappear in court on February 6.