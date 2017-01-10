Three injured in accident

Two men and one woman were injured in an accident, which occurred along Seawell Industrial Park Road, Christ Church around 1:15 p.m today.

The accident involved two motor cars, one driven by Chioke Holder, 21 of Back Ivy, St Michael and the other by Kyle Clarke, 26, of Brittons Hill, St Michael. Clarke was accompanied by Claire Stoute, 43, of Mangrove Park, St Philip.

Stoute complained of head and neck pain, while Clarke reported that his neck, right side and lower back were hurting. They were both transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance for medical attention.

Holder complained of pain to both legs. He opted to seek private medical attention