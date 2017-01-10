Sheer desperation

Member of Parliament for St Joseph Dale Marshall is describing the pending management shake-up at the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) as one driven by desperation, not astute management practices.

Marshall, whose constituency was among those that faced lengthy water outages for over a year, however said he hoped the reconstituted management would result in significant improvements to the delivery of water to the affected areas.

“I can only hope that the shake-up will see sustained efforts at bringing sustainable relief to not only my constituents, but to other areas of Barbados,” the former Attorney General told Barbados TODAY.

The BWA on Friday confirmed that changes would be made to the management structure at the state-run water company, with Acting General Manager Dr John Mwansa

to be replaced as part of the management shake-up.

In a one-page statement the BWA said some existing managers would be redeployed to lead or hold new portfolios. It did not identify the top-level posts which would be affected.

“A few key management positions, recently advertised, are slated to be filled in the coming months,” the statement said.

Marshall had joined about 150 residents of the water-starved parish in marching on the BWA headquarters in The Pine, St Michael last September, complaining that the community had been without water for up to a year, yet they had been receiving exorbitant bills.