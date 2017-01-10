Semenya takes bride

South African athlete Caster Semenya who has been previously embroiled in a gender controversy, married her long-time partner in a glamorous white wedding ceremony on her own 26th birthday Sunday.

The 800m Olympic gold medallist wore a Prince Charming-style outfit to wed Violet Raseboya, who looked stunning in a traditional full-length white dress.

The 2016 Rio champ was pictured in a photo on her Instagram account holding a bouquet of flowers.

The two women had celebrated their union in a traditional ceremony in December 2015 in the northern province of Limpopo.

The South African first shot to international stardom in 2009 when she won the 800m at the World Championships in Berlin.

But she has been dogged by questions throughout her running career concerning her gender – as her body produces high levels of male hormones.

Her competitors had raised concern that the condition gave her an unfair advantage.

She was forced to undergo medical tests and barred from the track for nearly a year, before returning to win silver at the 2011 World Championships and 2012 London Olympics.

Caster’s ‘intersex’ condition of hyperandrogenism gives her testosterone levels that are three times those usually found in women and approaching those of a man. (The Sun)