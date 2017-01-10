Parents appeal for St Stephen’s road fix

With the nation’s attention firmly on the number of gaping potholes on Barbados’ roads, parents and guardians of students attending St Stephen’s Primary School have their own road frustrations.

The pupils seemed happy to be returning to the classroom this morning after their three-week Christmas holiday. However, parents and guardians were angry that the road leading to the school had not been repaired months after it was dug by the Ministry of Transport & Works (MTW).

Among the most vocal was Sandra Best, who described the road condition as “bare nonsense” and “ridiculous”, and appealed to MTW to do something about it before someone gets hurt.

“This is bare nonsense. It’s ridiculous. The day before Independence all this dirt came from up the hill; they had vacation, now school start back and this is like this.

“They paving the potholes, check for the school’s first. I am frustrated because I have a son who goes to school here and he has to walk across this [and] I don’t know if he is going to step on one of the pebbles and ring his ankle. This is nonsense.”

Best said work had begun on the road more than three months ago, but had never been completed.

“Dem dig this up before school started for the first term in September, they came back and put down the marl and when they had the rain all the dirt came down through the school and out here and nobody ain’t do nothing. They had the whole of the school term and vacation and come back to school like this? This is nonsense and this is the only road leading to the school,” she protested.

Another parent, Ron Ferguson, was also concerned that the unpaved road could result in injury to students.

“It’s not too safe because you have cars trying to avoid the potholes and the children can easily get hurt.

“I figured that after the Christmas holiday they would have dealt with it . . . [but it’s the] same way. It’s an eyesore, not only an eyesore but a hazard to the children. There are so many children in that school and they need to do something with it. Don’t wait for something to happen before, because somebody can really get hurt,” Ferguson told Barbados TODAY.

When contacted, an official of the MTW told Barbados TODAY the paving team had been on holiday and work on the road would resume next week.

Source: (AGB)