No DLP divide – Inniss

Member of Parliament for St James South Donville Inniss says he has every intention of contesting the next general election, which is constitutionally due in 2018, on a ruling Democratic Labour Party (DLP) ticket.

In recent weeks, Inniss has stood out like a decaying sore thumb, with his off the cuff public criticisms of his own Government, including Prime Minister Freundel Stuart with whom he differs significantly on leadership style and on the need for frequent communication with the public.

At the height of the sewage crisis last month, Inniss appeared to put his mouth directly into the mess, saying someone must be held accountable for the effluent bursting through manholes and affecting residents and businesses on the south coast. It was a comment which certainly did not impress Minister of Health John Boyce and he made certain that Inniss understood as much.

“You don’t hear me too often with them kinda mouthings, do you? I like to know what I am speaking to most of the time,” Boyce told reporters as he publicly dismissed Inniss’ comments on the matter.

However, this has not deterred the outspoken Government MP one bit.

This past weekend he was back in the media again, this time complaining that for the “second time in about four months” he had fallen victim to a pothole in the road, and revealing that the first episode had cost him almost $3,000 and damage to two wheels. Inniss also strongly suggested that something needed to be done about the road hazards.

His statement was noticeably at variance with the position issued by the Prime Minister, who has all but shot down public concerns about the gaping holes in the road, which he described as a “transitory inconvenience” to the ire of many road users.

Member of Parliament for St Lucy Denis Kellman also found himself in public hot water after he questioned whether potholes can save lives.

The varying positions on public issues have fuelled talk of a growing divide within the DLP camp.

However, asked today by Barbados TODAY if he intended to contest the next election on a DLP ticket or possibly run on another platform, Inniss said, “I remain the DLP candidate for St James South and look forward to a robust engagement as part of the DLP family.

“There is no divide on my side,” he added.