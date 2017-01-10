JAMAICA – DPP to move Moravian sex case

KINGSTON – Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Paula Llewellyn says she will be applying for the transfer of the sex case involving a Moravian Church pastor from St Elizabeth to Kingston to ensure fairness to all parties.

Since 64-year-old R

upert Clarke’s arrest and subsequent charge for having sex with an underage girl, there has been intense public and media scrutiny of the pastor, church and the alleged victim.

Llewellyn said she and Assistant Commissioner of Police Ealan Powell, who is the head of the Criminal Investigation Branch, are concerned that the public discussions could prejudice the case, which will be tried by a jury.

It’s a big reason her office will apply to have the case transferred to Kingston on March 6 when the St Elizabeth Circuit Court opens.

A defence lawyer could use arguments on prejudice to have a case dismissed.

The case took a new twist yesterday when former Moravian Minister produced a trail of emails contradicting claims by the church leadership that it had no previous knowledge of allegations of misconduct against the pastor.

The email between Dr Canute Thompson and the president of the Moravian Church in Jamaica Dr Paul Gardner date back to 2014.

The police have revealed that Clarke is now under investigation in relation to sex crimes involving other family members of the 15-year-old girl against whom he is charged with sexually abusing.

