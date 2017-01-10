Govt begins pothole repair

Amid scathing criticism of the poor conditions on the island’s roads, Government today rolled out its million dollar pothole patching programme in some St Michael communities.

Crews from the Ministry of Transport & Works and C.O Williams Construction Company got down to the business of repairing gaping potholes, which made worst by heavy rains last December.

Busy thoroughfares in Waterford, Warrens and on University Hill were the first stops under the repair programme, which id expected to run for six weeks in the first instance.

Speaking to reporters in Goodland, St Michael, Minister of Transport & Works Michael Lashley said he was happy that the work was finally underway, while insisting that the repair programme was stalled because of heavy rains last year.

“We have had at least a million dollars set aside in terms of the pothole patching,” he said.

Lashley, who pointed out that Government has been laying new roads across the island, including at White Park Road, St Michael and at St Catherine and Ocean City in St Philip, gave the assurance that relief was on the way for other affected communities.

“We will be moving into St John shortly. We are doing now Lower Greys [Christ Church] and then moving over to the road that leads to Searles roundabout [in Christ Church],” Lashley revealed.

He said Government had earmarked $4 million for new roads.