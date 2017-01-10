Fly Allways suspends scheduled flights to Barbados

Six months after it launched scheduled flights between Suriname and Guyana and Guyana and Barbados, the Surinamese registered air carrier, Fly Allways Monday announced a suspension of its services and a return to chartered flights.

The airline said the move, which goes into effect on January 15, is part of an effort to reorganize its operations and destinations base.

In August, last year, the airline introduced its schedule service between Suriname and Guyana and Guyana and Barbados.

But in a statement Monday, chief executive officer, Captain Amichand Jhauw said that since it began operations in February last year, the airline has seen significant potential.

“However, like any start-up airline, there becomes a period when management should pause and take a look at the current destinations being served, and its operations base to ensure there was total efficiency including cost reduction in every instance”, he added.

The airline said management is also reviewing the possibility of moving the airline’s major hub from Suriname to Guyana, since it will put the airline in a position to easily operate and be positioned to offer non-scheduled charters and scheduled operations at a lower cost.

The statement noted that another factor for the suspension of its scheduled service is the delayed implementation of the Global Booking System, which will allow passengers from all over the world to access the airline’s booking system.

Jhauw said the airline would honour all of its current bookings, and continue to move passengers to their respective destinations. (CMC)