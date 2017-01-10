Family golf a success

Golf-playing families were out in competition again last Sunday, contesting the 5th annual Sagicor General Insurance Family Championships.

In the much anticipated event at the Barbados Golf Club, several familiar names teamed up with children, parents or other relatives and some keen rivalry was witnessed in four categories of competition.

In the end, John Odle and Geraldo Thomas emerged winners of the parent and child division, with a net score of 63 over 18 holes, while Peter and John Williams won the siblings category with a net 62.

Bruce Hackett and Alison Rimple were champions of the open division, with a net 60, as Graham Waite and Sarah Pepper won the husband and wife category with a net 65.

Father and son Richard and Simon Proverbs (68) emerged gross winners of the parent and child division while Serena and Spencer Smith (75) were gross winners in the siblings category. Gross winners in the open category were Julian and Nicole Jordan (71) while Helen and Denny Foster (79) took the husband and wife division.

Sixty-four players (comprising 32 two-member teams) contested the 2017 Sagicor General Family Championships that got underway with an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

Following the fun and friendly rivalry on the fairways and greens, players gathered in the BGC club-house for lunch and a prize-giving ceremony where Sagicor General’s assistant vice-president for marketing, Roger Spencer thanked players and organisers for contributing to another successful tournament.

Spencer told the audience that Sagicor was happy to support this event that fostered sharing and caring among families.

“At Sagicor we value family, and for the fifth year we are happy to support the family golf championships which provide a great start to the New Year,” Spencer said.

