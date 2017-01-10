Duo placed on bonds

Two men who wounded each other a year apart appeared before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court recently to answer their charges.

Dion Tremaine Hunte, 22, of Block 2A, Ferniehurst, St Michael was charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding Hilbert Hilary Osbourne on January 29, 2016. Osbourne, a 51-year-old resident of Small Land, Bridge Gap, Black Rock, St Michael, was charged with committing a similar offence against Hunte on January 1 this year.

Both men pleaded guilty to their separate charges when they went before Magistrate Douglas Frederick.

In Hunte’s case, the court heard from the prosecutor that Osbourne was at his home when Hunte passed and said he heard that “he had talk for him”. Osbourne denied the allegations and asked Hunte to leave.

Osbourne would later encounter the young man, armed with bottles, on the road. As he passed, he felt a knock on his hand and looked back in time to see Hunte throwing a second bottle that struck him on the back of the head, causing him to fall off his bike.

Hunte told the court “we got off to a bad start and Osbourne is a big man. Right now we looking to drop the charges, Sir. It’s a misunderstanding.”

Hunte went on to explain that Osbourne reportedly did not like the youngsters in the area and he confronted him about the situation.

Magistrate Frederick responded: “So of all the fellas, you had the courage to confront him?”

Hunte replied: “Because he mixing me wrong.”

In Osbourne’s case, the prosecutor revealed that Hunte was sitting on Bridge Gap when “he felt a blow” that caused him to fall to the ground.

When Hunte went to report the matter, Osbourne was already there making his own report.

“[It is] unfortunate for both me and him

. . . because of his immaturity. I is 51 years old, I don’t have no time to show anyone that I bad. I is a humble man. When he hit me, I was really mad. I is only human [and I] was hit without any provocation. It seems like a game [but] it is not a game, it was an act of self-defence,” Osbourne said.

“Your honour . . . forgive me for the wrong I have done.”

Magistrate Frederick pointed out that Hunte only began getting into trouble with the law in 2014 and Osbourne was “an old-time bad man . . . [who] began in 1987” but had not been in trouble since 1993 because he had “matured”.

The magistrate then placed both men on a bond to keep the peace for six months. Breach of the bond will result in a one-month prison stay.

“I hope this matter has been resolved,” Frederick said as the men left.