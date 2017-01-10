Boy, 12, injured in St James accident

Police are continuing investigations into an accident that left a 12-year-old boy nursing injuries.

Cole Ryan Archer Bramao of Prospect, St James was struck by a vehicle while walking along Prospect Main Road around 8:45 p.m.

A second vehicle was also involved in the accident.

Police have identified the drivers as Mykaela Pierreponte, 34, of Chancery Lane, Christ Church and the other as Alexander Baptiste, 20, of Bush Hall, St Michael.

Bramao complained of pain to both legs and his mother opted to seek private medical attention.

Pierreponte suffered pain to her neck, back and right arm while Baptiste complained for chest pain.

Both drivers were transported to the QEH by ambulance for medical attention.