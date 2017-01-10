Barbados needs your vote!

Barbadians are being urged to vote for the island in the USA Today’s 10 Best Reader’s Choice Awards.

The island has received nominations in four categories: Best Caribbean Attraction, Best Restaurant in the Caribbean, Best Caribbean Golf Course and Best Caribbean Dive Site.

A panel of travel experts has nominated their top picks in each category and it is now the public’s turn to pick a winner. Voting continues daily until January 30, 2017.

“We at the BTMI [Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc.] are ecstatic at the recent nominations and I commend the staff’s efforts and also our overseas partners for not only getting persons to visit the island but they are loving it and we want to encourage Barbados to vote daily,” said BTMI chief executive officer William ‘Billy’ Griffith.

St Nicholas Abbey is currently ranked 2 out of 20 in the Best Caribbean Attraction category, while in the Best Restaurant in the Caribbean, The Cliff Restaurant sits at number 13 out of 20 on the leader-board. Coming in at position 4 out of 20 is the Green Monkey at Sandy Lane for the Best Caribbean Golf Course award, and in the final category, Best Caribbean Dive Site, Carlisle Bay ranks fourth behind Belize, Bonaire and Honduras.

“These nominations reflect the high quality of our tourism product and indicate the overall satisfaction of visitors who explore our island,” the Barbados Tourism Product Authority (BTPA) said. “We must commend those responsible for the nominated sites for understanding the importance of our tourism industry, and showcasing Barbados at its best.”

Griffith has called on Barbadians to vote daily to ensure the island cops awards in all nominated categories.

“This is an excellent opportunity for the island to rally together and to continue to show the world what Barbados has to offer,” he said.

The public is limited to one vote per person, per category, per day.

Below is the list of nominated categories for voting purposes:

Best Caribbean Dive Site – Carlisle Bay

http://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-caribbean-dive-site/

Best Caribbean Attraction – St Nicholas Abbey & George Washington House

http://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-caribbean-attraction/

Best Caribbean Restaurant – The Cliff Restaurant

http://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-restaurant-in-the-caribbean/

Best Caribbean Golf Course – Green Monkey Sandy Lane

http://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-caribbean-golf-course/