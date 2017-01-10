73-year-old charged with wounding man

A 73-year-old man is out on $5,000 bail on a wounding charge.

John Wesley Redman, a resident of Queen Mary Road, Bank Hall, St Michael, was not required to plead when he appeared before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court today, charged with wounding Roger Mayers with intent to maim, disfigure or disable him or do him some serious bodily harm.

The incident allegedly occurred on January 5.

There was no objection to his bail, which was secured with one surety.

However, Redman was warned to stay away from Mayers after police prosecutor Rudy Pilgrim told the court that the two resided close to each other.

Sergeant Pilgrim also requested that Redman surrender his passport. He said while the retiree had ties in the country he lived overseas.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick agreed and as such Redman had to hand over his travel document to the court.

The accused man, who was represented by attorney Steve Gollop, returns to court on March 3, 2017.