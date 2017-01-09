Fatal jetski collision was accidental, says police

Police say the post mortem has been completed on the body of a 29-year-old British visitor who died at Maxwell Beach, Christ Church, following a jet ski collision on December 22, 2016.

Public Relations Officer Inspector Roland Cobbler also confirmed to Barbados TODAY this afternoon that the death of Jordan Jamal Mayers had been ruled “accidental”; therefore no criminal charges have arisen from the incident and the victim’s body had been released to his family.

Mayers, who arrived on the island on Wednesday, December 21, along with other family members, was preparing for a family reunion when the tragedy occurred.

He was reportedly involved in a jet ski collision with one of his relatives around

2 p.m. on Thursday, whilst at Maxwell Beach.

Mayers was rushed to the nearby Elcourt Medical Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.