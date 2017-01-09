Costly touch

Man must pay $500 for groping woman on street

A Guyanese man learnt a hard lesson Monday when he appeared in court for “grabbling” a woman without her consent.

Parmanand Mickey Lambert, 34, who resides in St Michael pleaded guilty to assaulting Shenelle Walcott on January 8, 2017.

Lambert was apparently enjoying some beers Sunday afternoon at the Caribbean Heat Bar along Tudor Street, The City, when Walcott passed by and caught his eye.

He approached her and grabbed her right hand.

“I admire how you look and I want sex from you,” Lambert reportedly told the young lady.

Walcott, according to police prosecutor Sergeant Rudy Pilgrim, pulled away and the two began to argue.

The matter was reported to the police and Lambert was later detained.

The maintenance man, who has been living in Barbados since 1998, explained to Magistrate Douglas Frederick in the District ‘A’ Criminal Court that he did not know Walcott and had not seen her before Sunday.

“I was drinking a Carib [beer] in the bar and at the same time [I saw her]. I just touch up she right hand and tell she she look sexy, that’s all,” Lambert said.

But Walcott, who attended Monday’s sitting, told the court that Lambert wasn’t telling the whole story.

“He did say so and grabble me on my right hand and I told him let go my hand. I was walking on the street and he get up and grabble me. He say he admire me and he want sex. I tell him go Bush Hill if he want sex and he ask me if I want a beer,” she said.

“I am so sorry that I touched you,” Lambert told Walcott.

However, for his actions, he has to pay the court $500 in compensation by Friday.

If he fails to pay the money in the stipulated time, he will spend one month at HMP Dodds.