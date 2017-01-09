Children’s garments, Toshiba battery packs recalled

The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs is alerting the public to the recall of a number of products, including two types of children’s garments and one set of battery packs.

Tea Collection Inc. had recalled the Children’s Knit Blue Denim Jacket since the metal snaps on the jacket could detach, posing a choking hazard to children.

“These garments have metal buttons and snaps with a tag sewn inside the neck which reads “Tea”. The style number 6F22400-405 is printed on a hangtag attached to the garment and these were sold in sizes XS to XL (sizes 2 through 12),” the ministry said in a statement issued by the Barbados Government Information Service.

Also recalled are Walt Disney Parks and Resorts US, Inc. Minnie and Mickey Mouse Infant Hoodie Sweatshirts since the snaps on the hoodies can detach, posing a choking hazard to young children.

“These garments are cotton and polyester blend with a three-snap closure and black with ears attached to hood of the sweatshirt. These are sold in four sizes: 6M, 12M, 18M and 24M, which are printed on the inside of the back of the hoodies’ neck,” the statement added.

The ministry also reported that Toshiba Panasonic Battery Packs used in Toshiba laptop computers have been recalled, since the lithium-ion battery packs can overheat posing burn and fire hazards to consumers.

“Battery packs included in this recall have part numbers that begin with G71C and the numbers are printed on the battery pack. A complete list of the battery pack part numbers included in this recall can be found on the firm’s website at http://go.toshiba.com/battery,” the ministry said.

However, it was unclear whether any of the recalled items were actyually imported into Barbados. The ministry said its Standards Administration Unit was currently working with importers and distributors to determine if this was the case.

In the meantime, it is advising Barbadians would have travelled overseas to make sure they did not purchase any of the recalled products.

Source: (BGIS)