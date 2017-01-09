BDF gets new leadership

Effective February 1, there will be two new army chiefs in town.

Lieutenant Colonel Glyne Sinatra Grannum officially takes over next month as the new Chief of Staff of the Barbados Defence force (BDF) and will have as his deputy Acting Commander Aquinas Joseph Clarke. The two are also due to be promoted to the rank of Colonel and Commander respectively.

Fifty-year-old Grannum succeeds Colonel Alvin Quintyne, while Clarke, 43, takes over from Commander Errington Shurland, who will both retire on Tuesday, January 31, after each spending more than 30 years at the BDF.

The incoming Chief of Staff, who was born on March 25, 1966, holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Surrey and a Master’s degree in Defence Studies from the Royal Military College of Canada while his deputy, who was born on March 2, 1973, holds a Master’s degree in Military Arts and Science from the US Army Command and General Staff College, as well as a Master’s degree in Risk, Crisis and Disaster Management from the University of Leicester.

Source: (BGIS)