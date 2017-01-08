Earthquake jolts Trinidad

Trinidad and Tobago was jolted by an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 on Sunday.

The Trinidad-based Seismic Research Centre (SRC), at the St. Augustine campus of the University of the West Indies (UWI), said that the quake occurred just after midday and was located Latitude 10.73N and Longitude: 61.65W. It had a depth of 41 kilometers.

There were no reports of injuries or destruction to property.