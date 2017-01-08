Belgrave is top creative writer

Kerry Belgrave was last night awarded the Frank Collymore Literary Awards 2016 top prize, and Linda Deane did the double by taking the second prize and the Prime Minister’s award.

Belgrave received the honour in the Grand Salle of the Central Bank for his piece, ‘@bb.now/techculture?’, a collection of poems looking at the new ‘tech’ language, and the generational and communications break from the old language.

Deane copped second prize for an anthology that discovers the grace and gravity of supposedly ordinary lives. This compilation also earned her the Prime Minister’s Award for the entry that best represents Barbados in a new and interesting light.

Carleone Blackman, was awarded third place for the piece ‘Sons and Lovers’.

Hounourable mention went to Christine Barrow, for ‘Black Dogs and the Colour Yellow’; Justin Holder, for ‘Heaven Home’; and Peter Laurie, for ‘Dancing to Music at the End of Time’.

The 2016 competition saw 71 entries, compared to 77 of the previous year. (GA)