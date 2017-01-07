To hell and back

Young mother survives several tragic episodes

A young mother is counting her blessings after the joy of giving birth was brought to a dramatic and cruel end on two occasions.

Four years ago, Lynette Lynch was brimming with joy as she prepared for the birth of her first child.

Nickolai would come at 42 weeks and develop meningitis, shattering her happiness as her son was admitted to hospital for several weeks.

However, he recovered and Lynch, now 25, gave birth by cesarean section to a second son, Kayden, on July 29, 2016, reigniting her blissful delight.

Just one week later tragedy struck as the young mother suffered a near-fatal stroke.

“Everything was beautiful. For a week we stayed in the hospital, which was mandatory. We came home and we were home for about seven days after and one morning I woke with a headache, but I usually have migraines so I wasn’t paying it much mind initially,” she told Barbados TODAY.

Somehow, the headache would not go away, and it got so intense that Lynch literally pulled her braids out.

Having spent an hour in the shower splashing cool water over her head after her mother had cut off her hair, Lynch felt better, so she decided to take a rest. But the relief was temporary.

“I woke up with the urge to use the bathroom, so I got up and I stumbled to the bathroom. Next thing I remember was my boyfriend Kyle Griffith holding me and shaking me. When I woke up I realized I couldn’t move my right hand. I went back in the bedroom and they called my dad and he said take me straight to the FMH,” she recalled.

A check of her blood pressure revealed it was so high, “it was ridiculous”, but a CAT scan later at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) revealed “a medium size bleed to the left side of my brain.

“Along with that my pressure was really high and it gave me a stroke. Unfortunately they couldn’t give me the medication to stop a stroke because . . . it would raise my pressure and cause the bleed to expand,” she explained.

However, her doctor’s persistence paid off and the blood pressure was brought under control before she was admitted.

Lynch, a professional singer, spent three-and-a-half weeks at QEH, during which the separation from her two young sons began to take its toll.

She had been in a similar situation before with her first child and it was not a pleasant experience.

“Here I was at the hospital, my newborn son is home . . . . To me it was like déjà vu because with my first son, I was separated for almost two months before I could have him . . . because he was sick. But here I was now, I’m the one sick and my son is healthy and at home and I was separated again. I had so many breakdowns in the ward,” she admitted.

However, she pulled through with the support of her family and the QEH staff, who she said had done all they could to “keep my spirits up and telling me I have to make sure I was good so I can go back home to baby”.

Once discharged, there was one more cruel twist, which stalled her recovery.

“The recovery process required me to be stress-free. But in that space of time, I found out my first son was autistic and was having a lot of issues at the school. That was a tough time, so I kind of regressed a bit,” she said.

However, things are picking up again for Lynch and her family. She is finally enjoying her sons and is singing on the hotel circuit again, although she is careful not to overdo it.

“Sometimes we don’t take things seriously. We think it’s all good, but sometimes we need a chance to really take a minute to re-evaluate things in life and where we are going. It made me sit down and study my head and realize this may be a moment for me to catch myself. I was going, going, going, and I needed to sit down and rethink everything,” she said.

“You have to take a minute. Recently I have been turning down jobs and letting them know I need a minute with my family or I need a minute for myself. I try not to push too much.

“My grandmother always used to tell me you’re no use to anyone dead. It was an eye-opener. For the whole of my life I never had any problems, I always had good health and never thought anything would happen to me,” Lynch said.

