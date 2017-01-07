Theft costs Watts time and money

One hundred and eighty hours of community service and an order to compensate the victim.

That was the sentence imposed today by Magistrate Douglas Frederick on 25-year-old Dwayne Shamar Watts, after he admitted stealing a power inverter valued at $319.99 and a folding knife worth $39.99, the property of James Tasker.

The court also instructed Watts, a delivery man who resides at 1st Avenue, Goddings Road, Station Hill, St Michael, to make himself available for a probation report to be prepared. He will reappear in court on April 7.