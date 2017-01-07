Problem child

Shooting victim’s granny said he was courting trouble

The grandmother of 28-year-old Jermaine Ricardo Clarke of Bequest, St Philip who was killed shortly before Christmas says he was a problem child.

Clarke’s lifeless body was discovered on December 23 lying face down in a grassy area next to a track at Mill Road, Eastbourne, in the same parish.

At the time, he was said to be wearing nothing on his feet. However, his body was clad in a light green jacket with a hoodie and blue, green and white beach pants. A postmortem revealed he had died from a gunshot injury.

While his death stung his grandmother, she told Barbados TODAY it did not come as a surprise since her grandson had begun to court trouble since his mother’s death a few years ago.

“I put him out because I couldn’t stand him, He got very rude and had no respect for his aunt,” said the grandmother who did not want to be identified by name.

Speaking frankly about Clarke, the elderly woman explained that even before his uncontrolled behaviour, she had had problems with his mother.

“I had eight children and his mother used to give me trouble and I told her two women can’t live in one house. She pack up and she went.”

The grandmother is a regular churchgoer and she would often encourage Clarke to attend services with her at the nearby Redemption Ministries.

She said after attending on a few occasions, the young man said he had nothing to gain by going to church.

“He went on a rare occasion, then his uncle offered to take him to the New Testament Church, [but] after a few weeks of service he told his uncle God ain’t do nothing for he,” she said.

Having been asked to leave his grandmother’s home, Clarke went to live with his great grandmother.

However, it was not long before she, too, had had enough of him, the senior citizen said.

“[The great grandmother] brought back his clothes and tell he she can’t handle him. So he beg me for a chance and I said ‘okay, he is my grandchild’, and I give him a chance.”

She said when she was first told Clarke may have been killed, she playfully brushed it off.

“His brother came and said, ‘there is a body down Eastbourne, I hope it ain’t my brother.’ [I said] people always coming into St Philip and getting kill, it can’t be Jermaine,” she recalled.

An emotional grandmother said a relative then informed her that earlier in the month Clarke had been showing off a firearm.

It was not known where, or from whom, he had obtained the weapon.

“I feel that is what he get kill for,” she surmised.

However, the grandmother said her grandson had one good quality.

“He was a good electrician. He worked with his uncle, he learnt from his uncle,” she said.

