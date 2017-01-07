One injured in Goodland shooting

Police are investigating a shooting which occurred between 10:00 and 11:00 p.m. last night at Goodland St. Michael, which resulted in 24-year-old Shem Kerry King of Country Road St. Michael sustaining gunshot injuries to his arm and thigh during a robbery.

King was shot by a lone gunman and was taken by a private vehicle to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where he is receiving medical attention.

Anyone who can provide any information to assist with this investigation is asked to call Black Rock Police Station at Telephone numbers 417-7500 or 417-7501; Police Emergency 211; Crime Stoppers at 1-800 –TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station. All information received will be strictly confidential.