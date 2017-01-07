Litterbug fined

With the public crying out about garbage pile-ups and the health and environmental threats they pose, law enforcement authorities are making examples of people who litter.

A well digger who appeared before Bridgetown Magistrate Douglas Frederick was today fined $350 payable in three weeks, with the alternative of one month behind bars.

Peter Oscar Yearwood, 44, of Drax Hall Hope, St George, pleaded guilty to throwing refuse on St George Street, The City yesterday.

He was told by the court that St George Street is not a site approved by the Minister of Health for such purposes, and his actions contravened the Health Service Collection and Disposal of Refuse Regulations.