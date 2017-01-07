BWA confirms changes are coming

The much-maligned Barbados Water Authority (BWA) has confirmed that changes would be made to the leadership of the state entity.

Barbados TODAY Thursday night reported that Acting General Manager Dr John Mwansa would go as part of a major management shake-up.

The BWA Friday issued a one-page statement confirming some existing managers would be redeployed to lead or hold new portfolios. It did not identify the top-level posts which would be affected.

“A few key management positions, recently advertised, are slated to be filled in the coming months,” the statement said.

It made no mention of the fate of Mwansa, who will be replaced by a non-national who was educated here, but currently works in Trinidad and Tobago, according to an official source.

The statement also failed to address reports that biochemist and water quality expert Patricia Inniss would take up the newly-created post of manager of waste water, with responsibility for sewage matters.

However, it said the BWA had recently received approval for the implementation of a new organizational strategic plan.

“The plan, which was in the making for some time, seeks to assist the Authority in addressing the current issues of potable water supply challenges, desalination, high levels of non-revenue water, climate change, water augmentation measures, waste water treatment processes and monitoring by the Fair Trading Commission (FTC) along with the improved handling of general daily administrative concerns,” the release stated.

It also said the plan called for a partial reorganization and restructuring of the water company to meet the future needs of the agency and Barbados.

“It comes with the introduction of a vision and mission statement, new technical and technological systems and the reorganization of the oversight structure of the BWA.”

The Authority said that while work on the introduction of the new technological systems had already started and staff was currently undergoing training, the mission and vision statements would soon be shared with customers via several media.

The BWA’s vision is “to be the most efficient, reliable, cost effective and customer oriented utility contributing to the social and economic development of Barbados”, the vision statement says.

On the other hand, the mission statement pledges “to provide safe, reliable and sustainable water and waste water services whilst ensuring customer satisfaction”.

The state-entity also said it looked forward to improving service to customers through increased engagement and positive collaborations.