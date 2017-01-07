Brilliant showing by 2004 Barbados team

In analysing successful Barbados first-class teams in the record number of 22 titles over the past 50 years of regional Tournaments, the 2004 side led by Courtney Browne will always have a special place.

Not only did Barbados win all seven of their matches in the then Carib Beer Cup to amass 84 points, but they also repeated their wonderful feat of the previous season by performing the double in adding the “International” Cup, also under Browne’s leadership.

Wicket-keeper/batsman Browne, now the chairman of the West Indies selection panel, was a no-nonsense captain who got the best out of his players.

The summarised scores listed later in the column would show that Barbados played with killer instinct.

Also of significance was the fact that in all of their matches, a Barbados player won the Man-of-the-Match award.

The 2004 team, with matches played in brackets, comprised Courtney Browne (captain), Sherwin Campbell, Pedro Collins, Ryan Hinds, Floyd Reifer (nine), Tino Best, Martin Nurse (seven), Antonio Mayers (six), Sulieman Benn, Ryan Nurse, Kurt Wilkinson (five), Ian Bradshaw, Shawn Graham, Dwayne Smith (four), Corey Collymore (three), Fidel Edwards, Ryan Hurley (two).

Tony Howard was the team manager with Henderson Springer as coach.

The points were: Barbados 84, Jamaica 52, Windward Islands 48, Guyana 40, Trinidad & Tobago 40, West Indies B 27, Kenya 16, Leeward Islands 16.

Eleven members of the 2004 team represented West Indies at the highest level. They were: Browne, Campbell, Collins, Hinds, Reifer, Best, Benn, Bradshaw, Collymore, Smith and Edwards.

For the records, the 2003 Barbados team (with matches in brackets), which won five matches included Courtney Browne (captain), Tino Best, Sherwin Campbell, Ryan Hurley, Floyd Reifer, Philo Wallace (nine), Dwayne Smith (eight), Sulieman Benn, Ian Bradshaw, Ryan Hinds (seven), Kurt Wilkinson (six), Corey Collymore (three), Pedro Collins, Vasbert Drakes, Antonio Thomas (two), Randy Thomas (one).

The points were: Barbados 72, Guyana 48, Trinidad & Tobago 43, Jamaica 43, India A 36, Leeward Islands 34, Windward Islands 30, West Indies B 12.

Apart from those in the 2004 team who represented West Indies, Wallace and Drakes from the 2003 side, also played at the highest level.

But the main focus here is on the 2004 side.

Opener Campbell was the leading Barbados run-getter with 559 runs at an average of 43.00. His highest score was an unbeaten 211 against Leeward Islands at Addelita Cancryn Junior High School Ground, Charlotte Amalie, in St. Thomas as he carried his bat in a crushing win by an innings and 48 runs.

Campbell batted for 435 minutes, faced 336 balls and struck 29 fours.

It was also a memorable match for left-arm spinner Benn, who took a hat-trick in picking up four for 33 off 13 overs in the first innings.

Hinds scored over 500 runs as well (549; ave: 42.23).

The other leading batsmen were Reifer (491; ave: 35.07) and Browne 419 (29.92).

Left-arm pacer Collins was the overall top wicket-taker with 43 at 18.13 runs apiece, while another fast bowler, Best, grabbed the second most all told – 37 (ave: 13.75).

Browne was brilliant behind the stumps with the most victims (43) in the Championship including 42 catches and one stumping.

Summarised scores of Barbados’ matches in 2004 were:

vs Guyana at Kensington Oval, January 9-12:

Barbados won by ten wickets.

Guyana 108 all out (47 overs) (Mahendra Nagamootoo 38, Neil McGarrell 21 not out; Pedro Collins 4-31, Ryan Hurley 2-6, Ian Bradshaw 2-22) and 321 all out (102.1 overs) (Krishna Arjune 97, Sewnarine Chattergoon 85, Mahendra Nagamootoo 44, Travis Dowlin 40; Ian Bradshaw 4-69, Tino Best 3-52).

Barbados 422-7 declared (126.1 overs) (Floyd Reifer 133, Kurt Wilkinson 116, Ian Bradshaw 65 not out, Ryan Hurley 30, Ryan Hinds 21; Lennox Cush 4-122, Esuan Crandon 2-70) and 8-0 (1 over).

Toss: Barbados. Points: Barbados 12, Guyana 0.

Man-of-the-Match: Ian Bradshaw.

vs Windward Islands at North Stars, Crab Hill, St Lucy, January 16-18:

Barbados won by an innings and 90 runs.

Windward Islands 113 all out (54.5 overs) (Junior Murray 57 not out; Tino Best 4-33, Pedro Collins 3-28, Sulieman Benn 2-28) and 92 all out (36.5 overs) (Darren Sammy 35, Rawl Lewis 23, Craig Emmanuel 20; Tino Best 7-33, Pedro Collins 3-21).

Barbados 295 all out (117.1 overs) (Floyd Reifer 86, Shawn Graham 68, Martin Nurse 31, Courtney Browne 24; Shane Shillingford 3-79, Cameron Cuffy 2-29, Fernix Thomas 2-53).

Toss: Barbados. Points: Barbados 12, Windward Islands 0.

Man-of-the-Match: Tino Best.

vs Jamaica at Sabina Park, January 23-26:

Barbados won by 40 runs.

Barbados 198 all out (83 overs) (Ryan Hinds 56, Antonio Mayers 47, Sherwin Campbell 26, Sulieman Benn 24; Ryan Cunningham 4-49, Gareth Breese 3-52, Tamar Lambert 2-6) and 251 all out (93.1 overs) (Martin Nurse 77, Tino Best 42 not out, Ryan Hinds 30, Shawn Graham 25, Floyd Reifer 23, Sulieman Benn 22; Andrew Richardson 4-36, Gareth Brese 3-79). (NB: Benn and Best added 64 for the last wicket).

Jamaica 205 all out (68.1 overs) (David Bernard 81, Brenton Parchment 27, Mario Ventura 24, Tamar Lambert 21; Tino Best 5-44, Pedro Collins 2-42, Sulieman Benn 2-47) and 204 all out (77.5 overs) (Maurice Kepple 65, Keith Hibbert 51, Brenton Parchment 36; Sulieman Benn 3-21, Ryan Nurse 3-48, Tino Best 3-53).

Toss: Barbados. Points: Barbados 12, Jamaica 4.

Man-of-the-Match: Tino Best.

vs West Indies B at 3Ws Oval, January 31-February 2:

Barbados won by 162 runs.

Barbados 217 all out (75.2 overs) (Floyd Reifer 44, Tino Best 36 not out, Ryan Hinds 29, Courtney Browne 26, Antonio Mayers 20; Ryan Austin 3-87, Kenroy Williams 2-22, Dwight Washington 2-32) and 215-8 declared (97.5 overs) (Shawn Graham 66, Ryan Hinds 55, Sherwin Campbell 45; Ryan Austin 3-73, Kenroy Williams 2-20, Dwight Washington 2-23).

West Indies B 131 all out (48.2 overs) (Shawn Findlay 41; Ryan Nurse 4-19, Pedro Collins 4-38) and 139 all out (58.3 overs) (Shawn Findlay 34, Ryan Ramdass 20, Danza Hyatt 20; Ryan Nurse 7-41, Tino Best 2-19).

Toss: West Indies B. Points: Barbados 12, West Indies B 0.

Man-of-the-Match: Ryan Nurse.

vs Kenya at Windward Club, Lucas Street, St Philip, February 6-9:

Barbados won by six wickets.

Kenya 171 all out (72.5 overs) (Kennedy Otieno 52, Morris Ouma 21; Pedro Collins 5-57, Tino Best 3-37, Antonio Mayers 2-20) and 202 all out (90.5 overs) (Stephen Tikolo 76 not out, Hitesh Modi 48, Collins Obuya 40; Tino Best 5-54, Pedro Collins 3-67).

Barbados 221 all out (75 overs) (Floyd Reifer 50, Courtney Browne 42, Ryan Hinds 35, Martin Nurse 32, Sherwin Campbell 31; Maurice Odumbe 6-64, Stephen Tikolo 3-45) and 153-4 (39.1 overs) (Martin Nurse 77, Sherwin Campbell 47; Lameck Onyango 2-27).

Toss: Barbados, Points: Barbados 12, Kenya 0.

Man-of-the-Match: Tino Best.

vs Leeward Islands at Addelita Cancryn Junior High School Ground, Charlotte Amalie, St Thomas. February 12-14:

Barbados won by an innings and 48 runs.

Barbados 432 all out (107.4 overs) (Sherwin Campbell 211 not out (435 minutes, 336 balls, 29 fours); Ryan Hinds 49, Courtney Browne 29, Floyd Reifer 27, Kurt Wilkinson 21, Ryan Hurley 21, Antonio Mayers 20; Wilden Cornwall 3-43, Chaka Hodge 2-99, Kerry Jeremy 2-101).

Leeward Islands 161 all out (48.5 overs) (Carl Tuckett 46, Tonito Willett 43, Chaka Hodge 27, Sylvester Joseph 25; Sulieman Benn 4-33 (including a hat-trick), Ian Bradshaw 3-73) and 223 all out (84.2 overs) (Tonito Willett 63, Sylvester Joseph 50, Carl Tuckett 42; Pedro Collins 3-46, Dwayne Smith 2-23, Ian Bradshaw 2-34, Ryan Hurley 2-39).

Toss: Barbados. Points: Barbados 12, Leeward Islands 0.

Man-of-the-Match: Sherwin Campbell.

vs Trinidad & Tobago at Guaracara Park, Pointe-a-Pierre, February 18-21:

Barbados won by 246 runs.

Barbados 285 all out (82.5 overs) (Courtney Browne 98, Ryan Hinds 50, Martin Nurse 31, Kurt Wilkinson 26, Dwayne Smith 25, Pedro Collins 25; Amit Jaggernauth 3-75, Dave Mohammed 2-45, Marlon Black 2-63) and 372 all out (Ryan Hinds 83, Kurt Wilkinson 82, Courtney Browne 82, Dwayne Smith 40, Sherwin Campbell 31; Dave Mohammed 3-96, Aneil Kanhai 2-39, Marlon Black 2-79, Amit Jaggernauth 2-80)

Trinidad & Tobago 265 all out (52.3 overs) (Ricardo Powell 115, Sherwin Ganga 56; Ryan Hinds 4-51, Fidel Edwards 2-43, Pedro Collins 2-77) and 146 all out (49 overs) (Gibran Mohammed 39; Fidel Edwards 4-48, Corey Collymore 2-16).

Toss: Trinidad & Tobago. Points: Barbados 12, Trinidad & Tobago 0.

Man-of-the-Match: Courtney Browne.

SEMI-FINALS

vs Guyana at Kensington Oval, February 26-29:

Drawn.

Guyana 310 all out (115.2 overs) (Ramnaresh Sarwan 121, Shivnarine Chanderpaul 81, Damodar Daesrath 51; Pedro Collins 4-85, Ian Bradshaw 2-43) and 148-8 (70 overs) (Ryan Ramdass 60, Shivnarine Chanderpaul 21; Dwayne Smith 4-46, Fidel Edwards 3-34).

Barbados 395 all out (168.2 overs) (Dwayne Smith 114 – 231 minutes, 230 balls, 8 fours, 4 sixes; Sherwin Campbell 91, Ryan Hinds 56, Ian Bradshaw 50 not out; Mahendra Nagamootoo 5-116, Damodar Daesrath 2-34).

Toss: Barbados.

Man-of-the-Match: Dwayne Smith.

FINAL

vs Jamaica at North Stars, Crab Hill, St. Lucy, March 25-28:

Barbados won by 84 runs.

Barbados 142 all out (41.5 overs) (Ryan Hinds 43, Tino Best 30; Andrew Richardson 3-29, Daren Powell 3-36, Nehemiah Perry 2-15, Chris Gayle 2-33) and 315 all out (108.2 overs) (Floyd Reifer 83, Sherwin Campbell 49, Courtney Browne 47, Martin Nurse 32, Ryan Hinds 25; Daren Powell 3-66, Andrew Richardson 3-90).

Jamaica 258 all out (88.3 overs) (Chris Gayle 76, Tamar Lambert 33, Keith Hibbert 32, Donovan Pagon 20; Pedro Collins 4-56, Ian Bradshaw 3-58, Corey Collymore 2-46) and 115 all out (38.3 overs) (Tamar Lambert 21, Daren Powell 20; Corey Collymore 4-32, Ian Bradshaw 3-20, Pedro Collins 2-41).

Toss: Jamaica.

Man-of-the-Match: Floyd Reifer.

Keith Holder is a veteran, award-winning freelance sports journalist, who has been covering local, regional and international cricket since 1980 as a writer and commentator. He has compiled statistics on the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) Division 1 (now Elite) championship for three-and-a-half decades and is responsible for editing the BCA website (www.bcacricket.org). Holder is also the host of the cricket Talk Show, Mid Wicket, on the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation 100.7 FM on Tuesday nights. Email: keithfholder@gmail.com