Barber admits to stealing razors from Massy stores

Added by Barbados Today on January 7, 2017.
Saved under Court
A teenage barber admitted to a court today that he stole a pack of razor blades costing just $5.07.

Tyreese Rodario Greene, 16, of Worthing View, Christ Church told Magistrate Douglas Frederick that he stole the item from Massy Stores yesterday.

Following the confession in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court, Frederick ordered Greene to complete 180 hours of community service, repay Massy Stores for the stolen items, and be interviewed at the Probation Office so a report can be prepared on him for the court.

Greene will make his next court appearance on April 7.

One Response to Barber admits to stealing razors from Massy stores

  1. Demetrio Moore
    Demetrio Moore January 7, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Chaaaa

    Reply

