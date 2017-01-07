All Stars stun Deacons in Knockout

The Goddard Enterprises Limited Senior Men’s Knockout got off to thrilling start for All Stars with a 3-2 triumph against former champions Flow Deacons, played last night at the Oldbury Court in St Phillip.

All Stars struck their first blows of the knockout competition with a 25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 13-25 and 15-12 on the opening night of the men’s campaign. Considering Deacons’ dominance in previous years, the defeat may have come as a surprise to most.

In the other game played, Cawmere registered a comfortable 3-0 success against a young Foundation United side, 25-12, 25-19 and 25-19.

Wednesday’s women’s knockout contest saw Phoenix Security Services Carlton continue their fine form 3-2, smashing former queens Chargers who returned to playing competitive volleyball after a short break. Carlton took the game 19-25, 25-18, 25-22 and 25-21 to begin their quest for knockout supremacy.

In the other women’s game played, Club United trounced Burger King Clapham Toners 3-0 in a clearly one sided affair.

Saturday, January 7, defending champions Flow Deacons’ women will contest their first match of the knockout against Carlton in what should be an exciting matchup beginning at

7 p.m.

Sunday, January 8, Barbados Bearings Limited and W. Gittens Landscaping Progressive, kings of the men’s knockout title will play All Stars in the first matchup at 3:30 p.m.