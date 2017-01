Gunshots erupted at the Fort Lauderdale airport on Friday, leaving multiple people dead.

Authorities say the gunman, who appeared to be acting alone, is in custody.

Five people are dead, and eight people were transported to a hospital, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter.

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer also tweeted: “I’m at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running.”