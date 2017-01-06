Sir Dwight was a visionary, says Worrell

The Central Bank of Barbados has paid tribute to former Governor of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB), Sir Dwight Venner, who passed away on December 22, 2016.

In a letter to current ECCB Governor Timothy Antoine, Central Bank Governor Dr DeLisle Worrell expressed his condolences.

“Our hearts are with you, and we are thankful for the exceptional privilege of having shared fellowship with Sir Dwight.”

Reflecting on the late governor’s many accomplishments during his lengthy career, Worrell praised Sir Dwight, who was his classmate at the University of the West Indies, Mona Campus, for his “vision and inventiveness”, adding that “Dwight’s crowning achievement was the transformation of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank.

“He understood well that the power of central banks in economies like ours depends on the quality and clarity with which we discuss and explain our economic circumstances, and how best we may turn them to advantage,” Worrell said.

Prior to his retirement in December 2015, Sir Dwight was the world’s longest serving central bank governor, having been at the helm of the ECCB for 26 years beginning in 1989. He was also intimately involved in the establishment of other financial institutions in the Eastern Caribbean, including the Eastern Caribbean Home Mortgage Bank and the stock exchange.

Sir Dwight, a committed regionalist, died at age 70.