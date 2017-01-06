PSV fight

Drivers clash In Terminal over tax disc

A PSV driver appeared before a Bridgetown magistrate today charged with two serious offences.

George Lamar McLawrence, 34, of 7th Avenue Skeete’s Road, Ivy, St Michael, admitted to unlawfully and maliciously wounding another PSV driver, Ahmed Haveliwala, on

January 2.

However, he was not required to enter a plea to the indictable charge of indecently assaulting a teenage boy on

May 30, 2015.

In respect of the wounding charge, the court heard from Sergeant Rudy Grant that the two PSV drivers operate from the Nursery Drive Terminal and on the date in question, an argument erupted when Haveliwala went to inspect the tax disc on McLawrence’s vehicle.

McLawrence attacked Haveliwala with a sword, hitting him on the right side of his face as well as his shoulder.

In addressing the court, McLawrence said: “It was nothing that I meant to do. I was struck by the virtual complainant and he said he didn’t care anything about me and asked for a scissors.”

He explained that he went to get something and on his return he saw the complainant examining the disc and responded by saying that it was not illegal.

McLawrence alleged Haveliwala bit him on the hand and he, in turn, took up the sword which had been in his vehicle since a previous attack.

The prosecutor objected to bail on the indictable charge of indecent assault, saying McLawrence had another High Court case “for a similar matter . . . and is presently on bail” and that there was an incentive for him to flee, “because of the penalty attached”.

But McLawrence countered that he was not a flight risk as the High Court was in possession of his passport.

“I have appeared at every court appearance, Sir. I am gainfully employed and I am willing to take any bail conditions given by the court, including reporting to a police station,” he said.

“The length of time of these allegations, Sir, they were made in May 2015 and I have not left the country. Why now should they say I wouldn’t come?”

Magistrate Douglas Frederick, highlighting that McLawrence was before another court on a similar allegation, said: “Now you [are] back here again. You need to be very circumspect from getting your name called.”

He then granted McLawrence $10,000 bail with one surety and maintained the previous condition of reporting to a police station every Wednesday.

For the indecent assault charge, McLawrence will appear in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on March 27. Before then, he will go back before Magistrate Frederick on January 20 on the wounding charge, and Haveliwala is also expected to attend court on that date.