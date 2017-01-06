Hall pleads not guilty to drug charges

A 30-year-old man today denied committing several drug offences when he appeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrate Court.

Kishmar Decarlos Hall of Dayrells Road, St Michael is accused of possession, possession with intent to supply, trafficking and cultivation of cannabis.

The illicit drug which was discovered on January 4 had a $53,000 estimated street value.

With no objections from the prosecutor, Hall was granted $20,000 bail with one surety.

However, the person who posted his bail requested that the court impose conditions on the accused.

As such, Magistrate Douglas Frederick told Hall that he must continue reporting at the Hastings Police Station every Monday and Wednesday, before noon, with valid identification.

However, the unemployed man now also has to adhere to a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Hall returns to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ No.2 Court on March 21, 2017.