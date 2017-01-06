Burke goes Pipe Pro

Barbadian Josh Burke has surfed his way into history’s page.

The top ranking surfer on the World Surf League (WSL) Mens Qualifying Series (QS) tour became the first Barbadian to make qualification into the most prestigious event on the QS tour, the Volcom Pipe Pro 3000, held at the most famous wave in the world “PIPELINE” located on the North Shore of Oahu, Hawaii.

Speaking on his achievement, Burke said, “When my Dad gave me the news, I had a few different feelings going through me. I felt excited and nervous at the same time. I have always dreamt of competing at the Pipe Pro, however didn’t think it would happen so quick.”

Defending champion with a record 11 World Championships behind his name and one of the greatest athletes in surfing, Kelly Slater, won the event in 2016 and has confirmed he will be competing again this year.

Burke, who trains at Flawless Performance gym while home in Barbados, is an ambassador for Billabong apparel and Reef footwear. He also represents international brands Dakine accessories, Rich Price Surfboards, VZ eyewear, Nixon watches and Futures Fins.

“I have been going to Hawaii every year since I was 14 to train under the Billabong program “Bloodlines”. One year I went twice competing in the WSL Pipe Pro Junior making the semi finals placing 5th overall. So I have a bit of experience out there but that wave is so difficult and nerve racking that I would be lying to say I am not nervous,” the 19-year-old stated.

Burke’s 2017 campaign begins next week in California before heading to Hawaii, China, Australia and Florida.



Source: (PR)