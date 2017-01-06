Bail for porter, plumber on burglary charge

A porter and a plumber from St Michael today appeared before the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court jointly charged with burglary.

Anderson Jerome Calderon, 31, of Block 2E North Close, Wildey, and Miguel Gregory Phillips, 30, #19 Birch Regent Hill, are accused of entering the house of Ryan Leach as trespassers on August 29, 2016 and stealing a $6,000 motorcycle and $2,100 in cash, while armed with a firearm.

They were not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Prosecutor Rudy Pilgrim objected to bail for the two accused, based on “the potency of the evidence, nature and seriousness of the offence”, and the aggravating factor of the alleged use of a firearm.

Phillips, the prosecutor said, has no prior convictions, but his co-accused had a matter pending before the court.

However, defence attorney Naomi Lynton made several submissions, including that the allegation arose six months ago and her clients could not impede police investigations.

Following the submissions, Magistrate Douglas Frederick told Calderon that his situation was different from Phillips’ as he had “a suspended sentence hanging over your head.”

“But it does not go into effect unless you are found guilty . . . [and] when that time comes it is called the day of reckoning, but that is not today,” the magistrate said.

He then granted Calderon bail in the sum of $15,000 with one surety, while Phillips was released on $10,000 bail, which he also secured with a surety.

Both men are to report to the Central Police Station once a week, before 10 a.m., with valid identification.

They are scheduled to make their second appearance before the No. 2 District ‘A’ Criminal Court on March 27, 2017.