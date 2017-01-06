Stoute’s XI win again

Kevin Stoute’s XI beat Omar Phillips’ XI by two wickets with seven balls remaining in the second Barbados Pride one-day trial match at Weymouth today.

Chasing a revised target of 133 off 36 overs, Stoute’s XI scored 133 for eight in 34.5 overs.

Opener Shane Parris and Stoute were the joint topscorers with 35, for the Stoute’s XI, the former being unbeaten while medium-pacer Marlon Welcome-Goodman had the lion’s share of the wickets with three for 26 off 6.5 overs.

Play started half-an-hour late at 10 a.m. because of dampness at the bowlers’ run-up and the match was then reduced to a 46-over.

Phillips’ XI were bowled out for 169 in 39.3 overs.

Nurse topscored for the Phillips’ XI with an aggressive 58 off 52 balls at No. 8. He struck four sixes and one four.

Opener Kyle Corbin made 41 off 61 deliveries with two fours.

Seamer Dario Seale took two for 24 off seven overs, Warrican, two for 32 off four overs and fellow left-arm spinner Dane Currency, two for 44 off ten overs.

In the Stoute’s XI innings, left-hander Anthony Alleyne, swinging, was bowled by left-arm spinner Nkosi Ross for 26 (30-1; 7.1 overs).

Stoute turned a short ball and was caught low at short midwicket to his left by Preston McSween off off-spinner Ashley Nurse (81-2; 19.4 overs).

Roston Chase was caught off the leading edge at mid-off by Shamarh Brooks off Marlon Welcome-Goodman for three (88-3; 22.1 overs).

In the next over, Ryan Wiggins was stumped off a wide ball outside the off stump by Tevyn Walcott off Nurse for one (90-4; 23 overs).

Kenroy Williams, attempting to play through the on-side, was caught at mid-off by Brooks off Welcome-Goodman for four (104-5; 29.4 overs).

Ravendra Persdaud was bowled, reverse sweeping, by leg-spinner Aaron Jones for four (109-6; 29.5 overs).

Left-hander Mario Rampersaud was caught at mid-on by McSween off Welcome-Goodman for three (112-7; 30.5 overs).

And Jerome Jones was caught at mid on by Welcome-Goodman off Aaron Jones for one (117-8; 33.3 overs), Jomel Warrican was unbeaten on 15.

In the first innings of the day left-hander Phillips, driving, was caught at mid-off by Kissoondath Magram off fast bowler Keon Harding for four (23-1; 8.5 overs).

Kirk Edwards, cutting, was caught at the wicket by Mario Rampersaud off left-arm pacer Jerome Jones for five (36-2; 11.4 overs).

Brooks, also cutting, was caught at slip by Stoute after the ball came off Rampersaud’s thigh, off Currency for one (37-3; 12.4 overs). Currency struck again when Aaron Jones, pushing forward, was leg before wicket by Seale for 12 (70-4; 20 overs).

In the next over Corbin, hitting out, was caught at long-off by Magram off Currency (72-5; 21 overs).

Left-hander Jameel Stuart, driving, was caught at second slip by Stoute off Seale for nought (72-6; 21.4 overs).

Another left-hander, Welcome-Goodman, trying to force off the back foot, was bowled by off-spinner Willians for 14 (112-7; 31.2 overs).

Walcott was well caught, low, at long-on by a diving Harding off Warrican for 11 (156-8; 36.3 overs) and with the very next ball, left-hander Carlos Maynard, pushing forward, was bowled for nought (156-9; 36.4 overs).

Nurse was run out (179 all out; 39.3 overs) with McSween not out on four.

