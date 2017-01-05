UPDATE-Body found in St Philip last month

Police are continuing investigations into the shooting death of a 28-year-old St Philip resident.

The lifeless body of Jermaine Ricardo Clarke of Bequest was discovered lying face down in a grassy area next to a track at Mill Road, Eastbourne, in the same parish, late last month.

At the time, Clarke was said to be wearing nothing on his feet. However, his body, which was discovered by police sometime after 11 a.m. on December 23, was clad in a light green jacket with a hoodie and blue, green and white beach pants.

A postmortem has since revealed that Clarke died as a result of a gunshot injury.

Anyone with information that can assist lawmen with these investigations is asked to call CID South at 418-2608, the District ‘C’ Station at 416-8200, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1800–TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

Police say all information received will be treated as strictly confidential.