Top artistes for Naniki Music Festival

Grammy Award winner Chrisette Michele and reggae icon Third World will hit the stage in Barbados next week for Naniki Music Festival which takes place January 11-15.

The festival, which successfully rebranded two years ago to include a more diverse musical line-up, will feature five shows spanning the genres of R&B, jazz, reggae and calypso. Three of the shows will take place at the beautiful Ilaro Court East, a first-time venue for Naniki.

Executive producer of the show Tom Hinds said the festival remains committed to offering high quality musical experiences to their growing audiences, showcasing Barbadian, regional and international talent.

“The line-up for 2017 is spectacular. I am especially honoured to present the great Canadian jazz icon and pianist Oliver Jones, as he bids farewell to the stage after 70 years with a tribute performance to his Barbadian parents,” Hinds said.

He also expressed his delight at the local and regional names on the roster for the shows.

“In addition to the international acts, world renowned musician and composer Nicholas Brancker along with local and regional artistes such as David Rudder, Grynner, Alison Hinds, Edwin Yearwood, Gabby, RPB, 2 Mile Hill, Phillip 7, Asher Otto, Nikita, Joaquin and Ch’An will also grace the Naniki stage. It’s not one to be missed,” he added.

On January 11, the festival opens with Oliver Jones’ swan song at Divi Southwinds. On January 12, Naniki hosts Jazz n’ with Naniki, a free jazz concert at Frank Collymore Hall. On January 13, reggae ambassadors Third World will rock Ilaro Court East along with Antiguan Asher Otto and Philip 7 for Echoes of the Caribbean. On January 14, it’s Sounds of the City with the internationally renowned Chrisette Michele, along with 2 Mile Hill and Ch’An at the same venue. On January 15, the curtain comes down on the festival at Ilaro Court East with Nicholas Brancker’s Kaiso Journey Through the Years featuring Alison Hinds, David Rudder, RPB, Gabby, Grynner and Edwin Yearwood.