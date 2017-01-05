St Lucy woman missing

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing 23-year-old woman.

Vincentia Isidore of Allmans Road of Checker Hall, St  Lucy was last seen by her mother around 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 when she departed their residence for work at the Sandy Lane Hotel.

At the time she was wearing a long black pants, white t-shirt with buttons to the front, black shoes, black socks, and was carrying a black bag with the letters “MK” printed on the front of the bag. She was also wearing a gold coloured watch and a diamond type ring.

Vincentia is 5’ 9” tall, medium build, dark complexion, full breasted, has thick lips, sleepy eyes, a big nose and thick eyebrows. She has a tattoo of the word “KING” on her left inner arm, speaks with a soft voice and is pleasant mannered.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts  is asked to contact District ‘E’ Police Station at 419-1730, 419-1731, the Emergency number 211, or the nearest police station.

 

  1. Anne Ince
    Anne Ince January 5, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Smh..this sounds real..

  2. kathy-Ann Clarke January 5, 2017 at 4:33 pm

    Hope she is found soon and safe.

  3. Lennox hewitt January 5, 2017 at 5:20 pm

    Again send a picture that information for who no her personally.

