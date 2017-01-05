Robbery accused out on bail

A 28-year-old man who is listed on the police charge sheet as having no fixed place of abode was all smiles Wednesday as he left a Bridgetown Court free of shackles and manacles.

Simeon Levi Graham spent four months in HMP Dodds for failing to pay a court imposed $750 fine when he appeared on a robbery charge back in August.

The sentence was handed down when he appeared on a second robbery charge. He was accused of entering the Pine Dispensary on August 1 and stealing one cash register and $2,000 in currency. Graham was also charged at the time with having a weapon – a box cutter.

The accused man also pleaded guilty to the unlawful possession of apparatus intended for use in connection with the misuse of cocaine.

Following a plea today before Magistrate Douglas Frederick, Graham was released on $5,000 bail with one surety to return to court on April 5, 2017.