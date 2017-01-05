Probe into American visitor’s death

Labour officials are currently carrying out investigations into the death of an American visitor who died in a scaffolding accident at Indian Pond, St Joseph on New Year’s Eve.

Twenty-six-year-old Alex Miano was apparently working on a stage and lighting for Old Year’s Night celebration activities when he fell to his death from the 20-foot scaffolding.

He was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by ambulance where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Senior Safety Officer in the Labour Department Alison Elcock said the department was now carrying out a probe into the incident, having heard about it through the media.

Elcock would not discuss details of the investigation. However, she said in such situations the officers would try to get a sense of what happened at the time and the cause of the accident.

According to Elcock, the department would gather information to help inform recommendations for the prevention of a repeat of such accidents.