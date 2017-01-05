Lewd cruise

Buccaneer owner ‘not responsible’ for raunchy behaviour

The owner of party cruise boat the M.C. Buccaneer Randall Phillips is not taking responsibility for the raunchy behaviour which reportedly took place on board his vessel during a recent private party.

A ten-second video circulating on social media shows two young women dancing on the boat, one of them naked.

Barbados TODAY has since learnt that such behaviour was not uncommon on the vessel when some promoters hold private parties on the high seas.

However, the 61-year-old Phillips flatly dismissed any concern, saying though the behaviour could be considered raunchy, “it was done in a private setting” and he was not responsible for something over which he had no control and which took place in his absence.

“When I charter the boat to people it is private and out at sea and there are adults on it,” he said.

The boat owner explained that his hired security normally act to stop any lewd behaviour. However, he said, on that occasion the action was so brief it was all over before they became aware of it.

In addition, he emphasized, the organizers of the cruise had certain responsibilities, including the guests.

“I have security, a captain and two crew, and supply the boat; everything else is at you. I am not responsible for what advertising is done [or] what people you bring on board. I check people for weapon and drugs . . .

“I rent the boat to somebody to have a party . . . [should I] try to control what’s going on and I was not there? I spoke to my security and all they said was that they [the young women] were dancing and before they knew it a girl took off everything. Somebody took a video and that was the end of that,” Phillips stressed.

Asked if this recent incident would force him to introduce stricter screening of those who rent his boat and place restrictions on the events he would allow, the businessman said his contract makes it clear that no rude or lewd behaviour was allowed on board the vessel.

“My security can go and stop the people from doing that, yes.

“The general public cannot come on there unless they are invited by the people who are holding the cruise. This is not something that is happening in Queen’s Park at 3 o’clock in the afternoon,” he said, adding that people also complained about similar behaviour on the roads during Grand Kadooment.

He said while there might be concerns about moral values surrounding the behaviour, he was not sure if it was illegal.

The video showed a young woman in a red outfit holding on to a pole with her right hand and gyrating on a naked woman, while a crowd stood there observing.

The Royal Barbados Police Force said it was unable to comment on the incident since it had not seen the video.

Phillips told Barbados TODAY he was most upset because some people were painting a picture of the M.C Buccaneer which was far from the reality, and he called for an end to the criticism.

“I do not believe I should be the person to take the rap for this,” he said.

“In Barbados we got people in things that for one set of people they have one set of rules and for [other] people you have another set of rules, but because I deal with local people they want to put me in [a certain light]. I am not a strip club or a place that sells sex but I get branded [like that] and it p****s me off. It affects my business,” he said.

The M.C Buccaneer operates two to three cruises on weekends.

