Less than rosy year for farmers

2016 will go down as a less than rosy one for local farmers.

In fact, Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Agricultural Society (BAS) James Paul today reported that vegetable and meat production had fallen at the end of last year.

Paul also told Barbados TODAY milk production was disappointingly low as it fell below acceptable levels. He did not give any figures but added that with the introduction of “new genetics”, he hoped production would soon return to normal.

Recent heavy rains, which affected the island during the final months of last year, also dampened vegetable production, especially cucumbers and beans.

Paul also reiterated his concerns about imported commodities, while stating that the BAS planned to meet with the various stakeholders this year to discuss the negative impact on farmers’ livelihoods.

He also said he was looking forward to engaging with the retail sector, as well as local hoteliers on ways of upping the supply of local produce.

