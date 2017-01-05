High note

BAJANS WIN INTERNATIONAL SOCA AWARDS

Hypasounds, King Bubba, De Red Boyz and Dwain Dwaingerous Antrobus have ended 2016 in fine style.

The four all copped top awards at the International Soca Awards held in Trinidad and Tobago last Thursday night.

Hypasounds copped the award for Best Uptempo Song; King Bubba Best Soca Music Video; De Red Boyz won Best Soca Producers of the Year; and Dwaingerous Best Soca Compilation Ryhthm of the Year.

Hypasounds, who won the award for his hit song How She Like It, was grateful and happy to be marking a milestone in the industry on such a high note.

“It’s a great feeling, I’m lost for words. It just shows that my music is talking and going serious places and touching people. What a way to end my 10-year anniversary with something bigger than I even thought. I thought [last] year I would have been in the final of Party Monarch and get to execute the way I wanted to, because I was ready, but it didn’t happen that way,” he said.

This makes two international soca awards for the singer who won Best New Artist in 2012. He told Bajan Vibes the awards were motivation for him to keep pushing his music.

“Having two international soca awards encourages me to keep working, and that nothing happens before its time. I will keep hitting the studio and continue doing the music for the people,” he added.

King Bubba, who won an award for his music video for Whole Night, took to social media to express his gratitude.

He thanked all who voted and who have been supporting him throughout the years.

De Red Boyz copped the Soca Producers of the Year for their work on the songs Bam Bam, All Ah We and Old & Grey, while Dwaingerous award was for the popular Groovy Theory Riddim.