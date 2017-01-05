Fun and fireworks

Old Year’s Night is always highly anticipated for all the glitz, glamour and exclusive events.

Here’s a look at how some Barbadians and visitors chose to ring in the New Year.

Aerialist Kia entertained local and visiting party-goers at the Ocean Two Resort & Residences in the lead-up to the colourful and explosive fireworks display.
Staffers of the Ocean Two Resort & Residences from left, Shaniece Neblett, Shevina Skeete and Shaniece Morris were in a celebratory mood.
Frank Mosbaugh backed by the Strategy band was a great opening combination at Hilton’s Light It Up event.
A great view of the fireworks at Ocean Two Resort & Residences.
Supporters of Government minister Donville Inniss on the dance floor at his annual party.
Patrons thoroughly enjoyed the affair at the Hilton Resort.

